should pop stars become political сочинение напишите ??  

Nowadays many pop stars start career of politician. Some people consider that it is really useful for society, others are against such activity. From my point of view celebrities should not become politicians. First of all, they do not realize all problems of a modern policy, because a really good political personality needs a special education. Besides, the policy takes much time, and, as we know, pop stars do not have enough time to overcome political obstacles, because they are busy with their tours, concerts and so on. On the other hand, pop stars have ascendancy among their fans. Such person can make people listen to him. That is why, nowadays different parties offer to celebrities to join. It increases popularity of the party. In conclusion, pop stars' political activity has its pros and cons. If famous person is a clever and well educated person, he will become a good politician. However, if pop star is a thoughtless person, it can lead to disaster. Как-то так. но здесь могут быть ошибки (особенно с артиклями проблемы). Если же выбора нет, то лучше это, чем двойка.