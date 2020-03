Use the necessary pronoun (замените точки на местоимения): 1. She decided to return .... books to ..... and we are going to give ..... . 2. The sun is the one of the most important thing for the life of all organisms on the...

Английский язык

Use the necessary pronoun (замените точки на местоимения): 1. She decided to return .... books to ..... and we are going to give ..... . 2. The sun is the one of the most important thing for the life of all organisms on the Earth. They cant exist without ,.... warmth and light.

