Use the prepositions from the box where necessary to complete the sentences. at,by,for,from,in,to,with 1)Have you read any novels ... Ivan Turgenev? 2) Every week I go ... the library and borrow one or two books ... it. 3)I...

Английский язык

Use the prepositions from the box where necessary to complete the sentences. at,by,for,from,in,to,with 1)Have you read any novels ... Ivan Turgenev? 2) Every week I go ... the library and borrow one or two books ... it. 3)I don't think there is anything the matter ... her. She simply doesn't want to join ... us. 4)"Young Robinson, I'll punish you ... these words," said the School Head. 5) I don't think the deserves ... your love. 6)My elder brother is very gifted ... the art of drawing. 7)My little sister is not very gifted ... maths, but she has got a very rich imagination

Автор: Гость