Use the Present Simple or Present Continuous and open the brackets. 1. Look! The girl ………………(to play) the piano. 2. Children …………(to go) to school at 8 o'clock every day. 3. He can't help you now. He …………….(to do) his homewo...

Английский язык

Use the Present Simple or Present Continuous and open the brackets. 1. Look! The girl ………………(to play) the piano. 2. Children …………(to go) to school at 8 o'clock every day. 3. He can't help you now. He …………….(to do) his homework. 4. I ………………(to stand), I ………………(not to sit) now. 5. ……..Kate usually ……….(to go) to the swimming pool with her brother? 6. …….Your father ……………(to have breakfast) at the moment? 7. What ……you …… ..(to want)? – I ………(to want) some tea. 8. Who ……………….(to play) the drums? - It's my little brother. He …………( to play) the drums very well. 9. When ……… you ………….(to leave) the house? – At 8.30 in the morning. 10. What ……..you …………..(to do)? – I ……………..(to do) my homework. 11. What …….. the boys ……………(to sing) at the moment? – They ……………(to sing) an old English song. 12. Listen! My friend ……………….. the song. (to sing) 13. I ……………. Some problems at school. (to have) 14. They ………….. to visit galleries and museums. (to like) 15. Where is Mum? She …………… (to cook). 16. I can …………. a lot of girls in the street. (to see) 17. His brother ……………the piano very well. (to play) 18. Will you go to the shop? We …………. some bread and butter. (to need) 19. Look! They ……………… to the library now. (to go) 20. Her daughter …………. English and French.(to speak)

