Английский язык

Use the verb to be in Present Indefinite. 1. He . . . a good student 2. They . . . old friends. 3. I . . . a teacher. 4. John . . . absent from class today. 5. The weather . . . good today. 6. The sky . . . clear. 7. We . . . both students. 8. Mr. Smith . . . sick today. 9. She and I . . . cousins.

Автор: Гость