Английский язык
Use your ideas to complete the sentences use the past perfect or the past simple ... by that time ...by 5 p.m ...by Wednesday ...before the party ...by the end of the lesson when I came... when he phoned... ...before the concert began ...before the rain started We couldn*t get into the house because...
Had finished told, had bought returned, had already cooked were, только не говорят were to the theatre can send побробуй так
