В INDEFINITE TENSES (pay attention to prepositions). Example: She looks after him well. — He is well looked after (by her). 1. We sent for the police. 2. They speak much about this book. 3. They often laugh at him. 4. The...

Английский язык
В INDEFINITE TENSES (pay attention to prepositions). Example: She looks after him well. — He is well looked after (by her). 1. We sent for the police. 2. They speak much about this book. 3. They often laugh at him. 4. They listened to our conversation very attentively. 5. I think they will wait for us only in a week. 6. Nobody took notice of his late arrival. 7. We looked through all the advertisements very attentively. 8. He was a brilliant speaker, and whenever he spoke, the audience listened to him with great attention. 9. They will look after him in hospital much better. 10. Everybody looked at her new dress with interest. 11. She sent them for a taxi. 12. People will talk much about the successful performance of the young actress. 13, They always make fun of him. 14. The teacher pointed out gross mistakes in the translation. 15. He referred to very interesting plans. 16. They agreed upon Monday as the most suitable day. 17. He did not touch upon this question unfortunately. 18. They spoke to him about his promotion yesterday.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. The police were sent for. 2. This book is much spoken about. 3. He is often laughed at. 4. Our conversation was listened to very attentively. 5. They are thought to wait for us only in a week. 6. His late arrival was not taken notice of. 7. All the advertisements were looked through very attentively. 8. He was a brilliant speaker, and whenever he spoke, he was listened to with great attention. 9. In hospital he will be looked after much better. 10. Her new dress was looked at with interest. 11. They were sent for a taxi. 12. The successful performance of the young actress will be much talked about. 13, He is always made fun of. 14. Gross mistakes in the translation were pointed out by the teacher. 15. Very interesting plans were referred to. 16. Monday was agreed upon as the most suitable day. 17. Unfortunately this question was not touched upon. 18. Yesterday he was spoken to about his promotion.
