VII. Make up questions to the words in bold type: 1. There is a couch in every consulting room. 2. My sister always complains of a bad headache. 3. The scientist paid attention to the important findings of his latest experiment. 4. Besides his consulting hours a doctor goes out to the calls in the afternoon. 5. I shall follow the doctor's treatment which he has prescribed to me. 6. Yesterday he had an appointment with his district doctor for 11 a.m. 7. Scarlet fever may cause a high temperature. 8. The doctor must palpate your abdomen during the medical examination.

