Во вложении!!1 Срочно!!! 6 и 7

Английский язык
Во вложении!!1 Срочно!!! 6 и 7
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1) belong 2) started 3) grouped 4) had not used 5) did not want 6) live 7) organizes 8) name, represent ex. 7 1) Did scientists describe plants of this group? Scientists did not describe plants of this group. 2) Does the biologist confuse these animals? The biologist doesn't confuse these animals with different characteristics. 3) Do people call their pets by their common names? People don't call their pets by their common names.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Английский язык
Задание 4. 3аполните пропуски соответствующими формами глагола “to be” и “to have”. Перепишите предложения и переведите. 1. The shops ____ o...
Ответить
Русский язык
Однокоренные слова привет,пример,природа,причина,приключение,прилежный,приятный
Ответить
Қазақ тiлi
Пожалуйста на казахском
Ответить
Алгебра
Решите, пожалуйста, уравнение: х+х/2=-6
Ответить
Українська мова
Cоставить предложение из слов: Батьківщина, схід.
Ответить