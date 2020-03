Вставь am, is, isn't are, aren't, can, can't, do, don't, have got, haven't got, has, hasn't. 1. This ... my friend. 2. I ... a puppet, but I ... a toy soldier. 3. An elephant ... jump. 4. How old ... Larry? 5. They ... sad. 6. ...

Английский язык

Вставь am, is, isn't are, aren't, can, can't, do, don't, have got, haven't got, has, hasn't. 1. This ... my friend. 2. I ... a puppet, but I ... a toy soldier. 3. An elephant ... jump. 4. How old ... Larry? 5. They ... sad. 6. I like orange juice, but I ... like milk. 7 ... she got a sister? No, she ... . 8. I ... nine, and my sister ... five. 9. Can he swim? Yes, he ... . 10. My favorite food ... pizza. 11. Where's Lulu? She ... at the circus. 12. ... she sing? Yes, she can. 13. Is he happy? No, he ... . 14. I ... swim, but I can run. 15. Do you like English? Yes, I ... . 16. Are they at home? No, they ... .

Автор: Гость