Вставь much, many, little, few: 1. I haven’t got ... free time on weekdays. 2. The students had ... time to prepare for the examination. 3. He had ... English books at home, so he went to the library. 4. After the renovatio...

Английский язык

Вставь much, many, little, few: 1. I haven’t got ... free time on weekdays. 2. The students had ... time to prepare for the examination. 3. He had ... English books at home, so he went to the library. 4. After the renovation everybody felt ... tired. 5. This means is good, but that is ... better. 6. There were ... new words in the instruction and we spent ... time translating them. 7. There was ... sugar in the bowl, and we had to put ... sugar there. 8. I know computer-aided design ... and I can help you with the design and construction processes. 9. When we walked ... farther we met our friends. 10. ... Englishmen can speak Russian well.

