Вставить слова вместо точек: ambitious, optimistic, easy-going, handsome, intelligent, polite, practical energetic, silly, rude, hard, pessimistic, ugly, passive, lazy, imprectical. I always feel ..... after my Sunday walks in...

Английский язык
Вставить слова вместо точек: ambitious, optimistic, easy-going, handsome, intelligent, polite, practical energetic, silly, rude, hard, pessimistic, ugly, passive, lazy, imprectical. I always feel ..... after my Sunday walks in the park. Bob is the most ..... in our group his work is the best I think you should be .... if you want to be successful in life. My sister Kate is ..... she loves talking with people My mum doesn't think that it is very ..... to learn Japanese because very few people speak it in our country It's really very ..... to talk with Mary for she doesn't listen to anybody!
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1)energetic 2)intelligent 3)ambitious 4)easy-going 5)silly 6)hard
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Алгебра
Вычислить синус 285 используя теоремы сложения
Ответить
Математика
В фруктовом саду росло 56 деревьев. Яблонь было в три раза больше, чем груш . Сколько груш росло в саду ?
Ответить
Математика
Вычислите: -197+(-211) без решения
Ответить
Английский язык
Переведите плизззззззззззззззз
Ответить
Русский язык
Подчеркните буквосочетания в которых надо запомнить написание буквы обозначающей ударный гласный звук чучело только видом пугает.ласковое слово гне...
Ответить