Вставить слова вместо точек: ambitious, optimistic, easy-going, handsome, intelligent, polite, practical energetic, silly, rude, hard, pessimistic, ugly, passive, lazy, imprectical. I always feel ..... after my Sunday walks in...

Английский язык

Вставить слова вместо точек: ambitious, optimistic, easy-going, handsome, intelligent, polite, practical energetic, silly, rude, hard, pessimistic, ugly, passive, lazy, imprectical. I always feel ..... after my Sunday walks in the park. Bob is the most ..... in our group his work is the best I think you should be .... if you want to be successful in life. My sister Kate is ..... she loves talking with people My mum doesn't think that it is very ..... to learn Japanese because very few people speak it in our country It's really very ..... to talk with Mary for she doesn't listen to anybody!

Автор: Гость