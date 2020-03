Вставьте артикль an/a или the: 1) My parents have ... cat and ... parrot. ... cat never attacks the parrot, but ... parrot often hurts ... cat. 2)Would you like ... cup of tea? 3) Have you been to ... museum i told you about...

Английский язык

Вставьте артикль an/a или the: 1) My parents have ... cat and ... parrot. ... cat never attacks the parrot, but ... parrot often hurts ... cat. 2)Would you like ... cup of tea? 3) Have you been to ... museum i told you about? 4) Albert Einstein was ... famous scientist. 5) For breakfast i had some orange juice and ... sandwich. ... was very nice. 6) When we were in London we stayed at ... hotel. We had our breakfast at ... hotel, and lunch at ... cafe. 7) Could you turn on ... light? it's dark in ... room.

Автор: Гость