Английский язык

Вставьте артикль, где необходимо 1. .... Neva flows into..... Gulf of..... Finland 2. This is.... map of... world. Can you read.... map? 3. .... St. Petersburg is.... very large city. it is one of.... largest cities in.... world 4. ..... Pacific Ocean is very deep 5. .... Kazbek is..... highest peak of..... Caucasus. 6. ...... Europe and...... America are separated by..... Atlantic Ocean. 7. My friend lives in..... America. He is..... student. He studies..... history at..... Harm University. 8. When we want to write..... letter, we take..... piece of.....paper and..... pen 9. ..... Paris is...... capital of.... France 10.... France is to..... north of...... Italy.

