Вставьте артикли 1. My hamster eats only .............. grass, ........... vegetables and ............ bread. 2. What is ........... cleverest animal? 3. ....... elephant lives in .......... hot countries. 4. ........ rab...

1. My hamster eats only a grass, avegetables and a bread. 2. What is a cleverest animal? 3. An elephant lives in a hot countries. 4. A rabbit doesn't eat a meat. 5. A dolphin is a very clever animal. 6. A hippopotamus is a large African animal with a short legs. 7. There is a lot of a snow. 8. There is a lot of a grass. 9. There are a lot of a leaves. 10. That is a funniest animal in a Zoo.