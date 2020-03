Вставьте артикли. 1) People go to ... church on ... Thanksgiving Day. 2) ... wild turkeys look like ... big chickens. 3) It's very cold in ... winter. 4) In ... 1621 ... winter was cold. 5) We'll go to ... South in ... autumn. ...

Английский язык

Вставьте артикли. 1) People go to ... church on ... Thanksgiving Day. 2) ... wild turkeys look like ... big chickens. 3) It's very cold in ... winter. 4) In ... 1621 ... winter was cold. 5) We'll go to ... South in ... autumn. 6) In ... autumn of 1621 ... first colonists decided to have ... special day. 7) ... Tower Bridge is one of ... famous bridges across ... Thames. 8) ... Tower Bridge is near ... Tower of ... London. 9) ... Tower of ... London has ... long history. 10) ... Westminster Abbey is near ... Houses of Parliament. It is near ... Thames, too.

Автор: Гость