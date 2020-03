Перевести продолжение текста на английский. Эти котята уже подросли, им пять лет. ?? Муська у нас появилась, когда у нее умерли хозяева. Они были нашими соседями. Когда кошке стало нечего есть, она пришла к нам и так и осталась...

Гость: Гость:

These kittens have grown up, they are five years old. Muska as we had when she died hosts. They were our neighbors. When the cat was nothing to eat, she came to us, and so remained. Now she lives with our cats. They live together. Only Kuzma sometimes she gets angry. Musya living with us for three years, but Kuzma did not used to it. In general, good Kuzma.