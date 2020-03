Вставьте like или likes. The cat ..... to run. The dogs ......... to swim. The frog ........ to jump. Tim and his friend ......... to play basketball. My mother and i ..... to run. Kate"s hen ....... to sit. The cats ......

Английский язык

Вставьте like или likes. The cat ..... to run. The dogs ......... to swim. The frog ........ to jump. Tim and his friend ......... to play basketball. My mother and i ..... to run. Kate"s hen ....... to sit. The cats ..... to run. The dog ....... to swim. i ......... to jump.

Автор: Гость