Вставьте местоимение. 1.Tom and I cannot swim well. But ............. like to swim.2.Ann's duck is fat. ........... cannot run.3.Sam's frog is big. ............. is funny.4.Pam and Alice can jump ............ cannot skip.5.Alic...

Английский язык

Вставьте местоимение. 1.Tom and I cannot swim well. But ............. like to swim.2.Ann's duck is fat. ........... cannot run.3.Sam's frog is big. ............. is funny.4.Pam and Alice can jump ............ cannot skip.5.Alice can run but ........... can't jamp.

