Вставьте нужные предложения At the start of the 15th centure, European knowledge of the world was surprisingly limited. Sailors used world maps based on the cartography of Prolеay, a Greek geographer A_____ Europe, Mediterran...

Вставьте нужные предложения At the start of the 15th centure, European knowledge of the world was surprisingly limited. Sailors used world maps based on the cartography of Prolеay, a Greek geographer A_____ Europe, Mediterranean and western Asia were reasonably well napped, but Africa was vague in shape B_____, while the Americas were missing altogether. Poor ship design that restricted ocean-going voyages and primitive navigation instruments kept ships close to the coast. The development of the ocean-going ship called caravel by te Portuguese and new navigation instruments, such as the magnetic compass and the astrolabe, transformed this situation. C_____, the Portuguese stared exploring the coast of Africa. Prince Henry of Portugal set up a navigation school, D_____. Here they learned the necessary skills of navigation, seamanship and cartography E_____. Each year he sponsored a voyage south to explore the African coast, each voyage sailing further south than its predecessor. In a little over a centure, European navigators left their continent and sailed the world, opening up sea routes to India and the east. They discovered a continent F_____, and began a process that eventually resulted in the total European cоlonial and economic domination of the world. 1. as no one knew how far south it stretched 2. to enable them to venture overseas 3. surviving members of his crew 4. who had died 13 centuries earlier in 168 AD 5. to provide Portuguese sailors with a centre for exploration 5. previously unknown to them 6. armed with this new maritime technology

