Выбери и обведи нужное слово 1) My pets is/are funny. 2) Tom likes/like winter. 3) Ann doesn't lives/live in a big house. 4) Does Tini write/writes litters and postcards? 5) Jnuary is the first/second month of the year.

Английский язык

Автор: Гость