What will/won»t you do in such weather? Fill in the gaps. 1. If it ______(be) stormy, my friends and I ______ (ride a bike in the street). 2. If there _________ (be) a severe storm, my parents and I _________( stay at home)....

Английский язык

What will/won»t you do in such weather? Fill in the gaps. 1. If it ______(be) stormy, my friends and I ______ (ride a bike in the street). 2. If there _________ (be) a severe storm, my parents and I _________( stay at home). 3. My father and I ________ (fish in a boat) if there _______ (be) a heavy rain. 4. If there ________(be) a thunderrstorm, I ___________(stay near an open window). 5. My friends and I _________ (play football) if it _________ (rain). 6. I __________ (play outside) if the playground ________ (frost) during the night. 7. If the weather ________ (be) stormy, I _________ (stay away from metal things). 8. My parents and I ___________ (not go skiing) if the temperature __________ (be) 25 below zero. ПОМОГИТЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА СДЕЛАТЬ

Автор: Гость