What's happening in the world today? In the environment getting better? What do you think? What can we do to help the environment?

Гость: Гость:

In our world tvoritsa much some environment, the nature want to spoil and ruin, and some help to the environment, natureIn our world, many destroy our prerodu, spioivayut trees, gasoline for kislarudu rasprostronyaetsya and many Drugova, but some plant trees, uhazhyvayut of plants and also very much Drugova.Personally, I think that I can help the environment such as: do not litter, do not destroy nature, do not break trees, shrubs and lots of examples.