Write a letter to your friend describing the things that have changed in your life over the last year. write about 100 words. ПРОШУ ПОМОГИ??Е

Dear Katherine, I'm sorry I haven't been in touch for so long, but the thing is that I was quite busy at school. I was so glad to get your letter. You know that I have extra curricular maths because my last test was so poor. So my mum and I decided that I need some help. So here I am , staying after my school with Mr. Adwoords doing maths. It's pretty boring but I can't do anything about that because if I don't pass maths test I won't be able to enter the university. But let's talk about more pleasant things. Guess what?! My parent finally agreed to have a gig! You can't even imagine how happy I am. It was a rather hard to convince my dad that we really need a dog and I'm going to take care of it. Now we are discussing what breed of dog we want. I have to go now. My mum wants me to help her with dinner. Write back With love Irina(здесь твоё имя) Письмо получилось больше 100 слов ,если это через чур,то убери не нужное.