Write a story about a flower/flowers at your school, но вы можете написать про свой класс)

"Pansy" There is one amazing flower with a beautiful name "Pansy" . Why is this flower called? I think because when you look at it, it seems your eyes are a beautiful young girl with a slightly upturned eyebrow. These wonderful flowers grow in the garden. Wherever I went in the garden, I always think that they look at me with your eyes. 2 story: "Dandelion" Spring has come. Turned green grass. And here bloomed the first flowers. The most interesting flower is the dandelion. It resembles a sun. In may, all the fields are covered with bright yellow carpet. In the evening or in rainy weather, the dandelions are closed, as if there were no flowers. In June small suns turn into fluffy balls, and then the field becomes similar to a white cloud. But a wind blew and the cloud turns to snow. This white dandelions began flying parachutes. In my opinion, the dandelion is the most beautiful and unusual flower.