Write about one of the cities in Kazakhstan (Kokhshetau)

Write about one of the cities in Kazakhstan (Kokhshetau)
Kokshetau origin of name is from kazakh word “kokshetau” which means “sky-colored mountain”Kokshetau was founded in 1824 as an administrative outpost when Russians extended their control over Kazakhs. The settlement was named Kokchetav. .Today Kokshetau city is a substantial industrial center and the junction of Trans-Kazakhstan and Middle Siberian railways.
