Write about someone you know and the clother they wear. my...loves. he doesnt like... his favourite... at home... when he... at the moment... помогите
My elder brother loves comfortable clothes. He doesnt like smart suits. His favourite clothes are blue jeans and a dark-grey T-shirt. At home he wears sport clothes. When he goes out, he wears new black jeans and a red Puma T-shirt. At the moment he is wearing black trousers and a white shirt because he is going to take his exam in an hour.
