Write about someone you know and the clother they wear. my...loves. he doesnt like... his favourite... at home... when he... at the moment... помогите

Автор: Гость
Гость:
My elder brother loves comfortable clothes. He doesnt like smart suits.  His favourite clothes are blue jeans and a dark-grey T-shirt. At home he wears sport clothes. When he goes out, he wears new black jeans and a red  Puma T-shirt. At the moment he is wearing black trousers and a white shirt because he is going to take his exam in an hour.
