Write an e-mail to your English pen friend about your favorite theme park. Ask him/her about the theme park he/she has visited recently. Write 40-50 words
Hello Haw are you? I am okey. We where in the Big park. It was so beautifull ! I like IT so much. You can listen to musik and watch on colorfull flowers! Oh!it is the lishest! We must go There rogeder! Do you think so? Bye
