Write sentence beginning I wish... 1) I dont know many people (and Im lonely). I wish i knew more people..... 2) I dont have a Key (and I need one). I wish....... 3) Ann isnt here (and I need to see her). I wish..... 4) Its col...

Write sentence beginning I wish... 1) I dont know many people (and Im lonely). I wish i knew more people..... 2) I dont have a Key (and I need one). I wish....... 3) Ann isnt here (and I need to see her). I wish..... 4) Its cold (and I have cold weather). I wish...... 5) I live in a big city (and I dont like it). I wish...... 6) I cant go to the party (and Id like to). Iwish....... 7) I have to work tomorrow (but Id like to stay in bed). I wish..... 8) I dont know anything about cars (and my car has just broken dour). I wish....... 9) Im not lying on a beautiful sunny beach (and thats a pity). I wish.....
1. I wish I knew more people I would not be so lonely 2.I wish that I had the key 3.I wish to see Anne here 4.I wish cold weather 5. I wish to live in small town 6. I wish to go to a party 7. I wish to stay in bed and dont go to work 8. I wish to know more about cars because my car broke the dour 9 I wish to lie on a beautiful sunny beach
1) I wish I knew more people and were not so lonely 2) I wish I had a key 3) I wish Ann were here 4) I wish the weather were warm. 5) I wish I lived in a big city 6) I wish I could go to the party. 7) I wish I wouldn*t work but stay in bed. 8)I wish my car had not been broken. 9) I wish I were lying on a beautiful sunny beach.
