Write sentence beginning I wish... 1) I dont know many people (and Im lonely). I wish i knew more people..... 2) I dont have a Key (and I need one). I wish....... 3) Ann isnt here (and I need to see her). I wish..... 4) Its col...

Английский язык

Write sentence beginning I wish... 1) I dont know many people (and Im lonely). I wish i knew more people..... 2) I dont have a Key (and I need one). I wish....... 3) Ann isnt here (and I need to see her). I wish..... 4) Its cold (and I have cold weather). I wish...... 5) I live in a big city (and I dont like it). I wish...... 6) I cant go to the party (and Id like to). Iwish....... 7) I have to work tomorrow (but Id like to stay in bed). I wish..... 8) I dont know anything about cars (and my car has just broken dour). I wish....... 9) Im not lying on a beautiful sunny beach (and thats a pity). I wish.....

Автор: Гость