write the sentences in Present Perfect. translate. 1.I have English lessons. 2. The teacher is putting our marks into the register. 3. My friends take exams. 4. Tanya started school at the age of five. 5. The headmaster explain...

Английский язык

write the sentences in Present Perfect. translate. 1.I have English lessons. 2. The teacher is putting our marks into the register. 3. My friends take exams. 4. Tanya started school at the age of five. 5. The headmaster explains the things clearly. 6. I am worrying about you. 7. I had a meal in the canteen. 8. I shall enjoy the nature.

