write the sentences in Present Perfect. translate. 1.I have English lessons. 2. The teacher is putting our marks into the register. 3. My friends take exams. 4. Tanya started school at the age of five. 5. The headmaster explain...

write the sentences in Present Perfect. translate. 1.I have English lessons. 2. The teacher is putting our marks into the register. 3. My friends take exams. 4. Tanya started school at the age of five. 5. The headmaster explains the things clearly. 6. I am worrying about you. 7. I had a meal in the canteen. 8. I shall enjoy the nature.
писать предложения в Present Perfect. перевод. 1.I есть уроки английского языка.2.Учитель ставит наши знаки в реестр. 3. Мои друзья сдают экзамены. 4. Таняпошла в школу в возрасте до пяти лет. 5. Директор объясняет вещи ясно. 6. Ябеспокоиться о вас. 7. Я еду в столовой. 8. Я буду наслаждаться природой.я всё напиииииииисала
