write the singular of these words teeth.. foxes.. snowmen.. these.. wives.. those children..
Английский язык
write the singular of these words teeth.. foxes.. snowmen.. these.. wives.. those children..
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
tooth fox snowman this wife that child
Гость:
tooth, fox, snowman, this, wife, that, child
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Английский язык
rewrite the sentences in the plural the child goes to school–––––––––––––– the woman likes to cook––––––––––––- the man watches TV at home–––––––––...
Математика
Математика
маша задумала число .если к этому числу прибавить 14 и от полученной суммы отнять 12,то получится 75.Какое число задумала маша?