Английский язык
rewrite the sentences in the plural the child goes to school–––––––––––––– the woman likes to cook––––––––––––- the man watches TV at home––––––––––––––- the wife goes to the park with her child––––––––––––- this story is funny–––––––– that board game is clever––––––––- 
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1)children go to school.women like to cook.Men watch TV at home.the wife goes to the park with her children.these stories are funny.that board games are clever
