Английский язык

rewrite the sentences in the plural the child goes to school–––––––––––––– the woman likes to cook––––––––––––- the man watches TV at home––––––––––––––- the wife goes to the park with her child––––––––––––- this story is funny–––––––– that board game is clever––––––––-

