rewrite the sentences in the plural the child goes to school–––––––––––––– the woman likes to cook––––––––––––- the man watches TV at home––––––––––––––- the wife goes to the park with her child––––––––––––- this story is funny...
Английский язык
rewrite the sentences in the plural the child goes to school–––––––––––––– the woman likes to cook––––––––––––- the man watches TV at home––––––––––––––- the wife goes to the park with her child––––––––––––- this story is funny–––––––– that board game is clever––––––––-
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1)children go to school.women like to cook.Men watch TV at home.the wife goes to the park with her children.these stories are funny.that board games are clever
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Математика
маша задумала число .если к этому числу прибавить 14 и от полученной суммы отнять 12,то получится 75.Какое число задумала маша?
Геометрия
в равнобедренном треугольнике авс медианы пересекаются в точке о. найти расстояние от точки о до вершины а данного треугольника, если ав=ас=13 см, ...