Write your story. You may add something. Мне не нужен перевод мне нужно решоное задание

Гость: Гость:

My fantastic day It was a perfect day for a family barbecue.The sun was shining and it was getting hotter and hotter.When I came,everybody was already enjoying themselves.They weren*t eating yet.My mother was putting some cake onthe table while my uncle was serving some grilled chicken to my ount.The twins were playing with flags and asking for hamburgers.They weren*t quarrelling as usual,they were laughing and having a good time