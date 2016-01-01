|x-2016|-(x-2017)=0 Пожалуста помогите .
Алгебра
|x-2016|-(x-2017)=0 Пожалуста помогите .
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Х = 1 (100% уверен) ......
