You are going to spend three days with your friends in London. You’ve just received an email from your English friend asking you about the time of your arrival and the places you’d like to visit.
Английский язык
Hello, my dear friendI I will come the twentieth of November, near six pm. I would like to visit Trafalgar Square, The oldest bridge across the Thames - Tower Bridge. Also it will be great to see The Houses of Parliament. I hope that we will spend a geat time together
