You have decided to join an online penfriend club. Write an email of 50-80 words to the club in which you : 1. Describe yourself 2. Write about your personal interests 3. Explain why you want to join.

Гость: Гость:

1. Describe yourself: I am fifteen. My hair is black. My eyes are brown. I am not very tall. But I am slim. I go to school. I live in Klin. I have a sister. She is older than me. 2. Write about your personal interest. I am intrerested in playing computer games. I also like playing volleyball. I like playing with my pet dog. 3. Explain why you want to join. I want to join because I want to find new friends to play with. I think it will be fun.