Английский язык

You have got a letter from your English-speaking pen friend Mark. … I started this school year in a new school. It is nice. We have a lot of afterschool activities. We have to wear a school tie every day but I don’t like it … What are the rules in your school like? Are they strict? What afterschool activities do you do at your school? Write him a letter and answer his 3 questions. Write 80-100 words. Remember the rules of letter writing. Помогите))

Автор: Гость