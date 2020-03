You have received a letter from your English-speaking pen-friend Tom who writes: Last month I flew to Washington to my grandparents. It was my first flight and it was fun! How often do you travel by air, if at all? Are you afra...

Гость: Гость:

Russia Moscow Dear Tom, Thank you for your letter. I have never been in Washington before! Lucky you are. If you ask me I travel by air twice in year. Tell you the truth, I am very afraid of flying, because i don`t like height at all. That`s why I prefer travel by train. You can also meet intersting people there. Oh, it`s great news! I was in Europe two months ago. What do you want to see there most of all? Will you be there whole summer? How many countries do you want to visit? Sorry, I should help my mother now. Write back soon Best wishes, Ann