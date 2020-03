Написать письмо на английском, подруге про домашнее животное. По обзацам: приветствие. основную часть. заключительная часть (прощание и пожелания).

Гость: Гость:

hello Masha! I was fine to hear about you in your last letter!And hear about your dog Timmy) So I want to tell you about my cat Persik. He is very nice and lovely . He often likes to look out the window and watch the pigeons and dogs running around playing boys. He had the Persian breed flat nose. because of this when he sleeps, he snores. this is very funny. He loves to play with me. We run around the apartment with one another. I love my cat and I hope that when you come to Moscow to see him. Please write soon. with love (своё имя)