You mustn't/don't have to open the door for a stranger. A stranger may/should trick you. You have to/might answer the phone. You don't have to!may tell everybody that you are home alone . You must/might know your parents' phone...
Английский язык
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
You mustn't open the door for a stranger. A stranger should trick you. You might answer the phone. You don't have to tell everybody that you are home alone . You must know your parents' phone number. It have to be wise to know your neighbours .
