You're planning a trip to London. Write which places you would like to visit there напишите не перевод,а ответ

London attracts people from all over the world. Some come on business, some come to study, to work or on holiday. In London I would like to visit Bukingham Palace, first of all. It is the official London residence of the Sovereign (Государь). The daily ceremony of the Changing of the Guards (церемония смены караула) takes place in its courtyard. The Palace was built in 1703 by the Duke of Bukingham (герцог Букингемский). Piccadilly Circus is an important meeting point. At its heart is a bronse fountain topped by a figure of Eros, the pagan (языческий) god of love. This area is now famous for its theatres, clubs and shops. The Houses of Parliament (or Palace of Westminster) were built between 1837 and 1860. There are chambers (палаты) and offices for politicians. The old palace was destroyed in a fire in 1834, leaving only the medieval (средневековый) Westminster Hall. Big Ben in St Stephen's Tower is a name of the huge bell that strikes the hours. The minute hands (минутные стрелки) on each of the four dials are as high as a double-decker bus.