Задай вопрос по ответам ( Jim Carrey is from Canada),, (No, i heven't got a teddy bear on my bed),,(Nancy is 25 years old),,(Yes, mary has got a big collection.) 7 задание
Where is Jim Carrey from? Have you got a teddy bear on your bed? How old is Nancy? Has Mary got a big collection?
