Задай вопрос по ответам ( Jim Carrey is from Canada),, (No, i heven't got a teddy bear on my bed),,(Nancy is 25 years old),,(Yes, mary has got a big collection.) 7 задание

Английский язык
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Where is Jim Carrey from? Have you got  a teddy bear on your bed? How old is  Nancy? Has Mary got a big collection?
