Задайте общие вопросы. Дайте краткий ответ . 1 .......................... new toys ? Yes,........... . ( The children bought some new toys ., 2 .......................... fanny ? Yes,............. ( The toys were fanny .) 3 ......

Английский язык
Задайте общие вопросы. Дайте краткий ответ . 1 .......................... new toys ? Yes,........... . ( The children bought some new toys ., 2 .......................... fanny ? Yes,............. ( The toys were fanny .) 3 .......................... fanny toys in the box ? ( There were some fanny toys in the box ) 4 .......................... on the shelf ? Yes,............ ( The boxes are on the shelf ) . 5 .......................... on the shelf ? Yes,............ ( There are five boxes on the shelf )
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Do you watch TV?-Yes,I. do Did he watching TV now?-No,she is not....
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Биология
Хвоинки-это зеленые листья? ответьте и обьясните почему плиииз
Ответить
Информатика
Нужен реферат на тему Локальные Глобальные компьютерные вирусы
Ответить
Окружающий мир
Что это за город древний Руси помогите пожалуйста!!!!!!
Ответить
Математика
Помогите еще одно пожалуста
Ответить
Русский язык
Очень надо сочинение про кошку! Её зовут клеопатра, ласково мы её называем клёпой. Ей 11 лет.
Ответить