Задайте вопросы. 1 Tom bought some cakes. 2 The mirrors were clean 3 Mary comes from Russia 4 Jane will go to school next year 5 There are some shelves on the wall 6 Our teachers speak English well 7 I wore this dress l...

Гость: Гость:

1. Did Tom buy some cakes ? 2. Were the mirrors clean ? 3. Does Mary come from Russia ? 4. Will Jane go to school next year ? 5. Are there some shelves on the wall ? 6. Do our teachers speak English well ? 7. Did I wear this dress last summer ? 8. Can I ask questions at the lesson ? 9. Would Tom like to ride a car ?