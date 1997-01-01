Задание №1. Поставь глаголы в Present Perfect или Past Simple. 1. I ________ (never/ be) to the USA. I ______ (want) to go there last summer but I couldn’t. 2. He _______ (live) in this street all his life. 3. His father ___...

Английский язык

Задание №1. Поставь глаголы в Present Perfect или Past Simple. 1. I ________ (never/ be) to the USA. I ______ (want) to go there last summer but I couldn’t. 2. He _______ (live) in this street all his life. 3. His father ________ (come back) to London last Sunday. 4. Yan __________ (write) a letter to Nick two days ago. 5. He ________ (send) his letter yesterday. 6. They ________ (just/ buy) some postcards. Задание № 2 Поставь глаголы в Present Perfect или Past Simple. 1. I (know) _______ her for six years. I (know) _______ him when I was at school. 2. He (live) _______ in Paris from 1997 to 2000. He (live) _______ in New York since 2001. 3. Where's Pete? I (not see) _______ him for ages. I (not see) _______ Pete last night. 4. We (be) _______ at primary (начальная) school from 1993 to 1998. We (be) _______ in this class since September. 5. I (not watch) _______ this video yet. I (not watch) _______ a video at the weekend.

