Задание № 1 Выбери правильный предлог: at, on, from, with, in the middle of. There is a table… the room. She is … Russia. There are flowers … the table. The boy shares a room … his brother. We read, play and sing …English...

Английский язык

Задание № 1 Выбери правильный предлог: at, on, from, with, in the middle of. There is a table… the room. She is … Russia. There are flowers … the table. The boy shares a room … his brother. We read, play and sing …English lessons. Children skate in the park … Sundays. I go to school … 8 o’clock. Задание № 2 Составь вопросы. will, write, a, when, she, letter? is, when, birthday, your? has, what, he, got? pets, have, you, how, got, many? the, where, the, play, with, boy, does, dog? will, snowy, it, cloudy, be, tomorrow, or? pupil, is, a, of, who, Green School? or, play, he, table tennis, hide-and-seek, will? Задание № 3 Образуй отрицательные предложения. I can read. You will sleep. She may go. Kate has got a dog. I am a pupil. We are students. He is a teacher. She will ride a bike. They go to school. Pupils have got pencils. Задание № 4 Задай вопросы к ответам. Yes, I can. I can jump. No, he will not. He will not make a snowman. No, they are not. They are not pupils. Yes, we must. We must read. Yes, I am. I am a good pupil. No, she has not. She has not got a hen. Yes, they have. They have got a rabbit. Yes, we are. We are students. No, you will not. You will not dive. Задание № 5 Выбери правильное слово Much (a) / Many (b). … coffee … tree …cheese …bird … bread …butter …porridge …orange …pen Задание № 6 Выбери правильный перевод словосочетания. The boys’ books а) книги мальчиков b) книги мальчика The mother’s desk a) мамин стол b) стол мам The girls’ toys a) игрушки девочек b) игрушки девочки The father’s shirt a) папина рубаха b) рубаха пап

Автор: Гость