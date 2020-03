Задание 24. Укажите, в каких предложениях есть ошибка в сказуемом (Wrong), а в каких нет (Right). 1) Father was showed his son’s diary. Right Wrong 2) The article is being translated now. Right Wrong 3) The dress have been...

Английский язык

Задание 24. Укажите, в каких предложениях есть ошибка в сказуемом (Wrong), а в каких нет (Right). 1) Father was showed his son’s diary. Right Wrong 2) The article is being translated now. Right Wrong 3) The dress have been made by my mother this week. Right Wrong 4) Many diseases are carried by insects. Right Wrong 5) These students will be taught a lot of new subjects this year. Right Wrong 6) He wasn’t invite to the party. Right Wrong

