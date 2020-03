Задание: Your class is preparing for a school picnic next week. Write a note to your class teacher and say what you and your frinds are going to do. Dear Ms _______ Here's the list for the school picnic. I am going to ____...

Английский язык

Задание: Your class is preparing for a school picnic next week. Write a note to your class teacher and say what you and your frinds are going to do. Dear Ms _______ Here's the list for the school picnic. I am going to ____________. ___________ is going to ______________. _________ and ____________ are goinf to ______________. __________________________________________.

Автор: Гость