Задания Английский язык, 9 класс *Внимание! Во всех вопросах только один правиль??ый ответ. ФИО ученика ______________________________________ 1.​ Найди ошибку. A) sink – sank – sunk B) hurt – hurt – hurt C) chose – chos...

Задания Английский язык, 9 класс *Внимание! Во всех вопросах только один правиль??ый ответ. ФИО ученика ______________________________________ 1.​ Найди ошибку. A) sink – sank – sunk B) hurt – hurt – hurt C) chose – chose – chosen D) beat – beat – beaten 2.​ Nobody could recognize Polly. She … so nice trying to charm the guests. A) was B) was being C) is D) being 3.​ Найди ошибку. A) a formula – formulae B) a phenomenon – phenomena C) a datum – datas D) a basis – bases 4.​ … summer of 1867 was exceptionally hot and dry. A) The B) A C) - D) An 5.​ В каком ряду слова не являются антонимами. A)to admit – to deny B) correct – wrong C) pleasant – nasty D) deft – skillful 6.​ 1. … I said in my letter, I’m taking the exam in July. 2. He cried … baby, when they told him the news. A) like, as B) like, like C) as, like D) as, as 7.​ It(7) … 10 years to build this factory, and it was(8)… opened in 1976. A)had, B) took, C) got D) could 8.​ It(7) … 10 years to build this factory, and it was(8)… opened in 1976. A) generally B)thoroughly C) finally D) desirably 9.​ I’ll cut this article … of the magazine for you. A) out B) in C) up D) off 10.​ The committee wrote a … to change some of the school rules. A) letter B) proposal C) aim D) significance 11.​ Подбери ответную реплику. Could you show me where the station is? A) The pleasure is all mine. B) It’s over there. C) Not in the list. D) Here you are. 12.​ She doesn’t let her … … candy. A) kids eat B) kids to eat C) kids eating D) kids’ ate 13.​ When you are older, you’ll regret … your time as a student. A) to waste B) wasting C) waste D) to have wasted 14.​ I … the night last December when everything went wrong for me. A)remember B) was remembering C) had remembered D) have been remembering 15.​ В каком фрагменте предложения допущена ошибка. It comes a time in everyone’s life when a big decision has to be taken. A) It comes B) a time C) in everyone’s life D) a big decision

