Заполни горизонтальные ряды клеток словами. Подобрать слова тебе помогут предложения. 1) There is a short ... between the first and second lessons 2) Students ... English poems by heart 3) My little sister likes to ... sil...

Английский язык

Заполни горизонтальные ряды клеток словами. Подобрать слова тебе помогут предложения. 1) There is a short ... between the first and second lessons 2) Students ... English poems by heart 3) My little sister likes to ... silly questions. 4) Jim can ... from 1 to 10 5) They flew a ... last Sunday 6) There are five textbooks and seven workbooks in my ... 7) "Will you ... the window, please," said the teacher 8) I like to ... teacher's questions in the English lesson 9) My friend will ... this text tomorrow. He isn't ready today. 10) Students like to ... different problems in the lesson. Ну... Вы меня поняли.

